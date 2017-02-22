Chipperfield Circus tiger star dies two years after retirement

A show tiger that was recently retired due to old age has died from natural causes.

Chipperfield Circus owner Thomas Chipperfield, who has had an enclosure for wild animals at Streetway Farm in Watling Street, Norton Canes, for the last three years, spoke about his grief over losing 20-year-old Nadia. The Sumatran tiger was retired from performing in 2015.

Animal rights activists have spoken out at their concern’s over the Chipperfield Circus in the past but owners claims that Nadia has ‘exceptionally lived to double her expected lifespan’, before passing away peacefully in her sleep.

Anthony Beckwith, who runs the company with Mr Chipperfield, said: “It comes with the deepest sadness that we must announce the passing of our beloved Sumatran tigress Nadia.

"Her retirement plan involved living out her life with us. To rehome her would have been unnecessary.

"She was very attached to her keepers, especially Thomas Chipperfield, her trainer who she enjoyed a good back scratch off. She spent the last two years being a lady of leisure.

“Nadia has exceptionally lived to double her expected lifespan of her distant wild cousins.”

Mr Beckwith said: “Nadia will be remembered as we start a campaign in her name, called Nadia’s Legacy.

"One of the biggest issues facing wild Sumatran Tigers and other wildlife such as the orangutan is deforestation for the palm oil industry.”