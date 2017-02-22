facebook icon twitter icon
78 drivers caught speeding in one night on Birmingham Road

More than 75 drivers have been warned after they were caught speeding on a notorious stretch of road.

Birmingham Road
A crash on Birmingham Road, where a safety campaign has been launched by nearby schools

A school speedwatch campaign saw drivers caught out on Birmingham Road, Great Barr, on Friday.

A total of 78 motorists were clocked going above the speed limit on the dual carriageway which has seen a number of serious accidents in recent years and will be sent warning notices.

The safety drive has been led by Great Barr schools St Margaret’s Primary and the Q3 Academy.

A petition was launched by residents living on Birmingham Road who insisted enough was enough after a spate of crashes on the main road which leads to the M6.

