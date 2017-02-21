Stourbridge tip to be shut and sold off under new plans

The tip in Stourbridge is poised to close with operations shifted to Brierley Hill, under new plans.

Council bosses want to sell off Dudley borough’s main tip on Birmingham Street and instead make the Leys Depot in Brierley Hill the central base for waste disposal.

The council will also aim to make money out of the move, with chiefs hoping the Stourbridge site can be sold to developers.

Neighbouring land has already been developed for a Premier Inn hotel with fast food chains also moving in nearby.

Bosses say the Leys Road depot in Brierley Hill will be able to take more vehicles and is better equipped to handle recycling.

Drivers are often left queuing to get into the tip on Birmingham Street.

There is another tip at Anchor Lane, near Coseley, but that is run by Wolverhampton Council.

The plans are set to go before Dudley Council later this month and would also see the Lister Road depot in Dudley redeveloped.

Staff who currently work at the Leys Depot would be moved to Lister Road, under the plans. It is thought to be at least a year before operations will switch to Leys Road.

Birmingham Street has long been the main site for waste disposal and people living in the south of the borough would face longer journeys to get to the tip, which is open 9am to 5am every day during winter.

Dudley Council’s environment boss Councillor Hilary Bills said: “At that site people won’t have to be queuing up to go in, it will make it better for traffic flow.

“The site is large and we can do it properly.”

Stourbridge councillor Steve Clark said: “The residents like to have it very local. I would be disappointed to see it leave Stourbridge. If it is good for Dudley then ok but I want to see the plans.”