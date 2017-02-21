Ryan Coney: Car 'lost control' in fatal crash inquest heard

Initial investigations suggest the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash ‘lost control’ before crossing the carriageway and hitting a wall, an inquest heard.

Ryan Coney, aged 22, was in the front passenger seat of a blue Suzuki Swift, which crashed into a wall in Lichfield Road, Pelsall, on February 11.

Three other people were in the car at the time of the crash, which involved no other vehicles.

An inquest was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroner’s Court in Oldbury yesterday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Coney, from Mallory Crescent, Bloxwich, had suffered penetrating chest trauma.

Pc Stuart Thorpe said while investigations remain at a ‘very early’ stage, it is believed the Suzuki’s driver ‘lost control’.

Coroner Zafar Siddique adjourned Mr Coney’s inquest to April 19.