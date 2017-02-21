Cannock McDonald's bids to be open 24/7

One of Cannock’s McDonald’s restaurants wants permission to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently, the restaurant in Church Street is permitted to open from 5am until midnight daily but it wants to extend those hours.

The fast food giant has applied to Cannock Chase District Council for the extended trading time.

Any problems involving anti-social behaviour at the branch ‘will be kept to an absolute minimum through strategies such as staff training in dealing with incidents, liaison with community police officers and use of CCTV cameras where necessary,’ a document filed on behalf of the company states.

McDonald’s document continues: “Crew members also receive on-going training of which regular assessment forms a part.”

In the event of any trouble, incidents will be ‘will be recorded within an incident log book, which will be regularly monitored, reviewed and where necessary, action can be taken’.

The company has two other restaurants, one in the Hemlock Park industrial estate in Hemlock Way and the other on the Linkway Retail Park in Watling Street.

Cannock Chase District Council officers will decide on the application at a future meeting.