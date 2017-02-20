Rodent-infested supermarket shut down after droppings found inside

A supermarket was shut down after health chiefs uncovered a rodent infestation which posed an imminent risk to public health, a court heard.

The FB Supermarket in Milton Street, Palfrey, was closed by Walsall Council’s environmental health officers on Tuesday after an inspection revealed rats and mice.

An emergency prohibition order to close the shop until conditions were acceptable for reopening was passed at Wolverhampton magistrates’ court on Thursday.

Council environmental health officer Anthony Stewart told the court he had found rat and mouse droppings in the shop, which has a main retail area and raw meat counter. Magistrates agreed to close the premises on Thursday. It reopened yesterday morning.

Councillor Julie Fitzpatrick, portfolio holder for community, leisure and culture, said: “Officers attended the premises this morning and were satisfied that the health risk, which caused the premises to be closed, has been rectified.”

A Milton Street resident, who lives near the shop, said litter left on the road was probably attracting rodents, causing the infestation.

Mukesh Patel said: “There is a lot of litter left in the streets from shops and I think it should be looked into more.

“I think that the council has done the right thing if it believes there are any concerns about the shop, it should be looked into in the interests of community safety.”

Supermarket owner Mohammad Rahman said: “I am a new owner and I wasn’t very prepared for this. This is a lesson I have learned and I will be improving in the future.

“Having only been in charge for four months I don’t think I was as prepared as I could have been, but I hope this will not happen again.”

Previously, inspectors found mouse droppings when they went into the FB Express shop in Caldmore unannounced.

Officers immediately shut down the shop on November 17, 2014, demanding the owners carry out measures to address the problems, including deep cleaning the building.

Last year the owner of Madhina Foods, Caldmore, was fined more than £4,500 after inspectors discovered mouse droppings scattered throughout the premises.