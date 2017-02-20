Filth, food and dirty nappies: Is this Britain's biggest fly-tipping site?

These pictures shows the mammoth amount of rubbish dumped in a Staffordshire country lane by fly-tippers.

The pile of steaming rubbish appeared in the village of Yoxall on Friday afternoon, to the horror of locals.

Villagers believe that the rubbish may have been left by a HGV that dumped its load after realising it had driven down a dead end.

Photographer Tony Slater snapped the pile of rubbish after he and his wife stumbled across the site while out walking.

He said: “It is absolutely disgusting.

“I have never seen anything like it in my life.

“It stinks to high heaven.

“There’s all sorts in there – food, dirty nappies – I dread to think what else.

“It’s like walking onto a landfill site.

“The road itself used to be the main road through the village, but it was closed off a few years ago.

“Now we’ve got loads of heavy goods vehicles coming right through the centre of the village, they mount the pavements because there’s not enough room for them to pass.

“This is just the final straw – the whole village is up in arms.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said that they are investigating the site alongside East Staffordshire Borough Council and will do all they can to prosecute those who are responsible.

A statement from the organisation said: “On Friday we received a report of illegally dumped waste near Yoxall Bridge. Environment officers have visited the site and we are working with East Staffordshire Borough Council to investigate.

“We treat waste crime extremely seriously and will do all we can to identify and prosecute the criminals involved in cases such as this.

“Everyone can help crack down on waste crime.

“If you suspect someone is disposing of your waste illegally, or you want to alert us to other illegal waste operations call our Incident Hotline on 0800 70 60 50 or Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111 or alternatively use the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

In an effort to tackle fly-tippers Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet agreed in 2015 the authority would hand offenders tougher penalties.