Gianfranco Zola 'surrounded' at Birmingham New Street Station

Police had to come to the aid of Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola after he was 'surrounded' at Birmingham New Street Station.

Birmingham New Street Station. Inset: Zola helped by police. Picture by @BTPCoventry
The Blues lost 4-1 at St Andrews to QPR on Saturday - and afterwards the Coventry branch of the British Transport Police tweeted to say that they had helped him at the station.

