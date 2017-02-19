Gianfranco Zola 'surrounded' at Birmingham New Street Station
Police had to come to the aid of Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola after he was 'surrounded' at Birmingham New Street Station.
The Blues lost 4-1 at St Andrews to QPR on Saturday - and afterwards the Coventry branch of the British Transport Police tweeted to say that they had helped him at the station.
Some of our Coventry officers have been policing the Wolves/Chelsea fans this evening, also helping this guy when he was surrounded at BNS! pic.twitter.com/bnZJMqMP5H— BTP Coventry (@BTPCoventry) February 18, 2017