Clean-up of Smethwick park rubbish dump left after travellers' camp moved expected to cost thousands

A clean-up of Black Patch Park in Smethwick is expected to finish today after travellers left a mountain of rubbish.

The cost is expected to run into the thousands as Sandwell Council has been left to foot the bill.

Bailiffs evicted travellers from the site on Monday who left behind an estimated 50 tonnes of rubbish.

Council leaders labelled the scale of the rubbish left behind as ‘mind-blowing’. Sandwell Council expects to spend at least £5,500 on the clean up at Black Patch Park – as each ton of rubbish will cost £110 to dispose on top of staff and equipment costs. Council leader Steve Eling revealed the authority spends more than £400,000 a year clearing up illegal traveller camps.

Sandwell Council has brought in new powers this year that allows the authority to move on travellers from council-owned land within 24 hours.

Councillor Steve Eling said: “The bill for this clean-up is going to run into thousands of pounds. We estimate that around 50 tons of rubbish was fly-tipped within just days.

“We’re taking firm action to evict travellers from council land while securing sites that they may camp on.” The rubbish consisted of more than 300 tyres, rubble, black bags, furniture, beds and double glazed windows.

Councillor Richard Marshall, cabinet member for leisure,said: “The amount of rubbish left behind was mind-blowing.

“The sheer scale of the rubbish and the speed it accumulated is the worst I’ve ever seen.”

The group of travellers set up camps at Blakeley Wood Road in Tipton, and then Ridgeacre Road Industrial Estate in West Bromwich, after leaving Black Patch, but were also evicted from those sites by bailiffs. Car parks, parks and other council-owned sites around Sandwell have been secured.