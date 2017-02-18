On this spot... nothing happened - Joke blue plaque installed at Wolverhampton home

It’s an historic blue plaque – but not as we know it.

Light-hearted Tony Levy has taken matters into his own hands by installing a comedy blue metal plaque above his own home.

This type of plaque usually commemorates a link between that location and a famous person or event – but Tony’s, outside his home in Wednesfield, does the opposite.

It says: “Nothing of any interest happened here, no famous people lived here, why are you wasting your time reading this, you could be down the pub!”.

Sprightly Tony, aged 66 of Linthouse Lane, said the plaque, purchased from a company in Liverpool, was put up to mark how he and his family moved to the area from London in 1988 and have since become proud adopted Midlanders.

It immediately caused a stir and local councillor Phil Bateman said: “I know Tony will have a smile on his face.

“He’s a live wire with a wicked sense of humour, and whilst my own thoughts and actions never quite match his own, I do get great pleasure sparring with him and speaking with him.

“Now I will make a prediction. This blue plaque will quickly become a major talking point and raise a few laughs in the area.”

Retired electrician Tony said: “When we first arrived here in the 1980s, it was a bit tricky to be accepted at first.

“But the more I found out about local history and learned about the people, I felt right at home.”

The father-of-six added: “I guess it’s a bit tongue-in-cheek really, but hopefully it will get people talking.

“I just want to cheer people up and put a bit of a smile on people’s faces and judging by the reaction so far that’s what is happening.”