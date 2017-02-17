Adam Jones: Driver cleared over teenager's death will face no further action from police

A man cleared of killing a boy in West Bromwich allegedly at the wheel of a car will face no further action over his death.

The case against Tyrone Sadler who was accused over the death of 15-year-old Adam Jones collapsed due to a lack of evidence.

Now West Midlands Police has said it will not be bringing any other driving offences against him.

But Adam’s defiant mother has refused to give up fighting for answers over her son’s death saying they can’t move on.

The force promised to review the case after the collapse of Sadler’s trial in December but has found nothing more to suggest he should come back to court.

Adam was riding his bike at the junction of Beacon View Road and Walsall Road, West Bromwich, in March 2015 when he was struck by a VW Bora.

His mother Mandy Ruston said the decision was yet another blow for the heartbroken family, who have fought tirelessly for the person driving the car that day to be punished.

Sadler, aged 25, was charged with causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed and uninsured but the case collapsed after a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to bring a conviction.

He had been accused of driving for more than 80 yards with the body of the schoolboy cyclist hanging through his windscreen before running off.

But Sadler, from Smethwick, always denied being at the wheel of the car.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it would not be re-examining the case.

And West Midlands Police also confirmed Sadler would also face no driving-related charges.

Although they said if further evidence came to light it would be re-investigated.

Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police’s Regional Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Although our investigation has concluded, if any further evidence comes to light it would be re-investigated. No case is ever closed.”

It piles further torment on the family of Adam, from Wednesbury.

The decision means their wait for to see someone convicted over the teenager’s death goes on.

Ms Ruston insisted she would not give up fighting for answers about what really happened two years ago.

She said: “Just because they don’t want to do anything doesn’t mean someone else won’t.

“No words can describe it. We are feeling the same as the day it happened, it hasn’t gone away, and that isn’t going to change until someone does their job.”

Police chiefs and prosecutors were left red-faced when the man charged over Adam’s death walked free from court in December.

The ruling came after an application was brought for the case to be dismissed by the defence, citing a lack of evidence being put against Sadler.