'We’ll cherish whirlwind big day forever' - Newlyweds speak after hospice hosts Valentine's wedding

It was a marriage planned at just a day’s notice and their whirlwind wedding means that Valentine’s Day will be forever etched in their hearts.

For the two newlyweds from Stourbridge, the time was right to tie the knot so rather than waiting they chose to take the plunge the very next day.

Paul Bruce and his new wife Emma have been an item for five years.

On Monday, they decided to tie the knot at the hospice which he now calls home.

On Tuesday, they were pronounced man and wife.

Former Holly Hall School pupil Paul has bowel cancer and is in Mary Stevens Hospice, Stourbridge, as a result of his terminal bowel cancer.

Overjoyed Emma, aged 36, said: “It’s all been a bit of a whirlwind to be honest.

“We only decided to get married on Monday and everyone at the hospice has been incredible in making sure that we could have a truly wonderful Valentine’s Day together.

“It has been something we’ll cherish forever,” she said.

Emma, who went to The Grange School, Stourbridge, which is now Pedmore Technology College, married Paul in a specially-organised ceremony surrounded by roses.

A florist decked out the hospice for the occasion, despite it being inundated with orders for Valentine’s Day.

To top off the occasion, the flowers were paid for by a mystery Good Samaritan after he overheard a conversation in the florists about the couple’s marriage.

The man stepped in and said: “I’ll pay for those.”

Now the couple have launched a bid to track him down to say thanks.

Volunteers at the hospice, which provides care and support for people who are living with an incurable illness, gave Websters Florists a day’s notice on February 13 for two dozen red roses in time for the special wedding.

The hospice posted a thank you message to the mysterious man on Facebook which has attracted the attention of more than 7,000 people.

On its Facebook page Mary Stevens Hospice said: “We don’t know who this man is or where we can find him, but if he’s reading we just want him to know how grateful we are and how big a difference those flowers made today.”

Hundreds of people have posted emotional comments and sent their congratulations to the couple.

Emma said: “To the gentleman at Websters who paid for our flowers – they were absolutely beautiful and made our day that little bit more special.

“We can’t thank you enough for this amazing thing you’ve done for us.

A spokesman for Mary Stevens Hospice said: “Paul and Emma are two of the nicest people you could ever wish to meet and when they decided they wanted to get married on Valentine’s Day, there was absolutely no question that our incredible team would do their best to make that happen for them.

“For Websters to pull it together in less than a day was remarkable and we’re so grateful to them for that and then to our generous stranger – what can you even start to say to him?

“It was a beautiful act of kindness which meant a special couple could have the Valentine’s Day they deserve.

“To our stranger, well to be quite honest we don’t know what to say to you. You are a saint.

“There are some incredible people in this world.”