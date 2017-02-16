Remembering Black Country submariner Paul 10 years after Arctic explosion

Family, friends and comrades are travelling from across the globe to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Black Country submariner Paul McCann, while raising money for needy children.

They will include Commander Iain Breckenridge and crew members who were on the submarine HMS Tireless when disaster struck, claiming the lives of Paul from Halesowen and Anthony Huntrod, aged 20, on March 21, 2007.

They were killed when an oxygen device exploded during an operation under the Arctic ice cap.

The blast filled the forward escape compartment with fire and smoke and buckled the hatch doors so rescuers could not reach them.

Keen sportsman Paul, aged 32, who played cricket for the Royal Navy, had recently got engaged and was due to leave the Navy when tragedy struck.

The former Earls High School pupil intended to get married and move to America with fiancee Julie Day.

She and her family will be crossing the Atlantic to attend the anniversary ball at the Copthorne Hotel at Merry Hill, Dudley on March 18.

The Royal Navy team played a charity match against Halesowen Cricket Club in memory of Paul in 2007 which was so successful it prompted his parents Brian and Pauline to create a charity in his name, the Paul McCann Fund for Needy Children.

It has raised £80,000 for youngsters in need and organisations that assist them in the Halesowen area, where they were living when he died.

Among those who benefited was wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley, also from Halesowen, who used the money to employ a fitness instructor and get extra coaching.

She said in a letter sent during the run-up to the 2012 London Paralympics: “Now I have a real chance to make my dream come true and win a medal and it is all down to you.”

She won a bronze medal and repeated the feat four years later in Rio.

Mr McCann, who will be coming with his family from their current home in Spain, said: “Never does a day go by when my wife Pauline and I do not think and talk of Paul.

“The charity brings us happiness and puts a smile on our face.”

There is room for 350 people at the anniversary ball.

Local companies wishing to donate a gift for auction or raffle and people interested in attending, making a donation or getting more information about the event should contact Laura Payne at lauraseventures@gmail.com.