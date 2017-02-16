Biker dies after colliding with car in Chase Terrace

A biker has died in a crash with a car in Chase Terrace.

The tragedy happened on Cannock Road, and the victim died in hospital last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called just before 5.50pm yesterday. The accident is believed to have happened near the Norton roundabout, close to the Skoda garage.

Ambulance spokesman Murray MacGregor said: "The patient's injuries did not initially look too serious. He was complaining of back and chest pain.

"The crew have arrived on the scene and based on assessment the patient was going to be taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham.

"But due to his rapidly deteriorating condition, he was taken to the emergency unit at Walsall Manor.

"His condition deteriorated further and unfortunately he passed away last night in hospital."