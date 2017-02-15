WATCH: Reckless driver swerves across railway crossing and misses barriers by inches

This shocking video shows the moment a driver misses railway barriers by inches as they speed over a level crossing in the Black Country.

A silver Citroen ignores flashing red lights, swerves from one side of the road to the other and narrowly escapes under a descending barrier before accelerating off in alarming footage captured at Langley Green level crossing near Oldbury.

The perilous manoeuvre happened at the Station Road crossing on February 3 but so far the dangerous driver has not been tracked down.

If caught they face a road ban and £1,000 fine.

Ben Parish, route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “This selfish driver had callous neglect for the safety of themselves and others by ignoring the barriers and signals.

"Level crossing barriers and warning lights are there to help road users, pedestrians and railway users stay safe. Misusing crossings in this way could result in serious injury or worse.

“I can’t emphasise strongly enough the importance of sensible level crossing use. If anyone has any concerns about a level crossing I would urge them to contact us immediately.”

Inspector Dave Rams, from British Transport Police in Birmingham, added: “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to identify the driver involved in this incident and we’d always urge anyone with information about level crossing misuse to contact us.

“Busier level crossings have warning lights and ignoring them is dealt with the same as ignoring a red traffic light.

"You risk losing your licence, a £1000 fine and, in the most serious cases, charges such as dangerous driving."