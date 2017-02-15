Ryan Coney: Fundraising bid set up in memory of Walsall car crash victim

A fundraising page has been set up in the memory of a man who died in a car crash.

Ryan Coney, who was 22, was a passenger in a car which hit a wall in Lichfield Road, Pelsall at about 7pm on Saturday.

The online page has been set up by Mr Coney’s friend, Nathan Taylor, with whom he played for Newtown Old Boys.

He wrote: “Ryan has played football for us since he was 15-years-old and what a fantastic footballer he was. Never gave anything less than 120 per cent every single game.”

Anyone who has information on Saturday’s crash can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 1970 of 11 February, or email fl_collison_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

To donate to the page visit www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-ryan-coney