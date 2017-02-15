Dudley doctor struck off for love letter to patient

A surgeon who wrote a love letter to a female patient has been struck off.

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri, aged 59, carried out a colonoscopy on the patient at Russells Hall Hospital.

Three months later the doctor, from Consett, County Durham, then wrote a letter expressing his feelings and emotions to her.

The patient reported it to the police and following a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing, Mr Amaragiri’s name was removed from the medical register.

The letter was read out during the hearing: “When you stepped into my clinic for the first time, I was suddenly stunned and taken aback by your presence.

“You twanged some distant cord which had laid dormant in me for so many years.

“You induced this unusually extraordinary tender feelings of weakness in my emotional setting.

“To this day I have been unable to fathom this power you hold on me.”

The tribunal was told the incident occurred after the woman, known as Patient A, was admitted to the hospital in July 2015 with stomach-related issues.

She was referred to Dr Amaragiri and the following September underwent the operation, which saw a camera passed into the patient’s bowel.

Amaragiri, who was not at the hearing, said he had not taken advantage of the patient and described his letter to her as a ‘moment of madness and an indiscreet, irrational action’.

In letters to the General Medical Council, he said: “Not only is this extremely disturbing but distasteful to read.

“I never had or have any intention of causing any hurt in any manner.

“I did invite her for a social drink and I acknowledge this was a mistake.

“I reassure you I’ve not taken advantage of my position as Patient A’s surgeon.”

“My letter can be interpreted in many ways, yes I did confess I did have feelings but these were pure from my heart.

"I sincerely regret this event happened and it’s sad that my letter has been interpreted so cheaply.”

The tribunal service produced a report of its finding.

It stated: “The tribunal has come to the conclusion that Dr Amaragiri’s failure to comply with the relevant professional standards was serious and his conduct brought the profession into disrepute.

“There the facts found proved amounted to misconduct. The tribunal accepts this was an isolated incident.

“However, doctors practising medicine are required to respect the dignity and privacy of patients and not use their professional position to pursue a sexual relationship.”