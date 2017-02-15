Bus ticket fares cut by a third in Sandwell and Dudley

Bus fares are being cut in parts of the Black Country by more than a third, while children’s fares have dropped by more than a half.

The biggest cut in adult fares – at 35 per cent – affects the Sandwell and Dudley low fare zone day ticket which falls from £4.60 to £3.

The children’s ticket has been cut by more than 50 per cent from £3.10 to £1.50.

The new prices have been brought in by National Express on journeys in Stourbridge, Merry Hill, Dudley, Wednesbury, West Bromwich, Oldbury, Blackheath and Halesowen.

The zone also includes Bilston, Wolverhampton, and Darlston, Walsall. The M5 is the eastern border of the zone.

An adult weekly travelcard for journeys inside the zone is now £11, down from £15.70 which is a reduction of 30 per cent. A child’s weekly travelcard is now £5.50, down from £8.75.

Peter Coates, at National Express, said: “Our customers tell us that they want to travel around the Black Country for less. This new Sandwell and Dudley low fare zone means Black Country people can pay local to stay local.

“The new £3 day ticket is cheaper than an hour’s parking at Russells Hall Hospital.”

Councillor Khurshid Ahmed, cabinet member for economic development at Dudley Council, said: “The new cheaper day ticket is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to the borough to take in some of the many attractions we have to offer.”

The new fares, which were introduced on Sunday, do not include Birmingham.