Turn it down! Petrol station PA system fuels complaints from fed-up neighbours

A new public address system used by petrol station bosses to deter thieves has left neighbours up in arms because they say it is too loud.

The Texaco/Nisa Local on Lichfield Road, New Invention, recently installed the system in order to speak directly to customers, giving instructions and addressing those who look like they may be trying to leave without paying.

However, a ward councillor says the volume of the system had left the area sounding more like a ‘factory estate’ than a residential area.

Following a number of problems reported to him by residents, Councillor Ian Shires organised for Walsall Council’s environmental enforcement team to make a site visit.

He said: “Residents were up in arms about the new public address system, with some claiming its sounds like you’re living on a factory estate instead of a residential area.

Officers have visited the site, the volume has been substantially reduced and is being monitored for compliance.

"It appears that the filling station have been experiencing an number of bilking offences. This has been happening over a period of months.

"I can understand the frustration of the management on site, but they also need to remember that they are in a residential area.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she had been woken as early as 4.30am and 7.45am.

She said at first she checked her radio, wondering where else it could have come from before realising it was the station.

But Simon Krzysiak, the manager at the garage, has refuted Councillor Shires’s claims. He insisted it the address system is a legal requirement of garages, and that he had not been told of any problems.

He said: “I have spoken to our regular customers who live next door and they have not said anything.

"We had a woman from the council come out and we went over the road while a cashier was using the system. We could hardly hear it and she confirmed it was not an issue.

“It is much easier for the cashier to instruct people using the system rather than running around. Cashiers are responsible for the forecourt as well as inside the shop.”