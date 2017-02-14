Dashcam footage shows hooded cyclists with just one light between them cycling down the hard shoulder of the M6.

Photographer Mike Jones caught the pair riding BMX style bicycles - hardly designed for a morning commute on the M6 at 6.50am on Monday morning.

The cyclists appear to keep peddling southbound between Birmingham and the NEC despite a traffic officer attempting to pull them to a halt.

Mr Jones said: "I was driving down the motorway and could see something was going on on the hard shoulder, holding up traffic.

"I moved over to the slow lane to see what was going on, and I saw children or small adults cycling along and being pulled over by police.

"I thought, what idiots are cycling down the motorway at 7am in the morning."