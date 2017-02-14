Can you help find a home for Bessie in her twilight years?

Staff at a veterinary practice are appealing for the public to give a 15-year-old cat a new home.

The ideal owner for Bessie, a tabby cat, would be an ‘elderly’ person who could give her ‘lots of attention’, said Jenny Adams, a veterinary nurse at Waterfront Veterinary Centre in Brierley Hill.

She has no medical issues and is micro-chipped. Jenny said: “She is a really fussy cat and would make a great lap cat. She will do anything for food.

“It would be ideal if an elderly person could give her a home, where someone could be at home with her for a lot of time and give her lots of attention. Bessie was first brought in to the vets last summer after she was found in someone’s back garden.”

Even though she was micro-chipped the people at the registered address said they had never owned the cat.

Jenny said it would be best if a new owner did not have any other pets at their home. Bessie had found two owners to look after her since she was brought to the vets, but it failed to work out for her as there were other animals at the property.

“She isn’t a fan of other cats and in the first home she went to, there were other cats there,” said Jenny.

“Bessie stayed under a bed all the time as a result and the owner brought her back. In the second home, the owner had a small dog but Bessie started scratching the interior which we believe was due to stress because of the dog.”

Jenny added: “We have advertised Bessie on our Facebook page and received more than 8,000 views but we have not found another owner yet.”

For more information contact 01384 482121.