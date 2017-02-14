12 weeks of delays as roadworks on way to busy Black Country junction

Three months of roadworks will be carried out at a busy junction in a bid to improve traffic flow and pedestrian crossings – with warnings of major delays for drivers.

The £250,000 scheme will get under way on High Street, Amblecote, near Stourbridge, next week at the junction with Brettell Lane.

Major delays are expected on the stretch, which is clogged with traffic on a daily basis, as it is a main route in and out of Stourbridge town centre. Traffic lights will be upgraded using the latest technology, a move that is hoped will lead to vehicles waiting for less time, improving traffic flow.

Upgraded

The existing pelican crossings in Brettell Lane and a staggered crossing on the A491 between King William Street and Platts Crescent will also be upgraded to puffin crossings and linked to the newly-upgraded junction.

The aim is for the signals to be co-ordinated so people are given the signal to cross when the lights at the junction are also showing red, minimising delays.

The project is scheduled during the half-term week and will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm in a bid to keep disruption to a minimum. Work will start on Monday.

It is set to last for 12 weeks and some work will be carried out on Sundays, roads chiefs said.

Councillor Hilary Bills, cabinet member for environment at Dudley Council, welcomed the improvement scheme.

She said: “This is a major road on our highway network and these improvements will make a massive difference to both road users and pedestrians.

“Although these works may cause some disruption over the next few months, the benefits should be immediate and long lasting.

“We are introducing a number of measures that will help ease traffic flow and improve journey times for people going to work, college or taking their children to school.

“It will also improve the crossing for pedestrians, wheelchair users and those with buggies.

“We ask that people bear with us while we undertake this improvement work which should help to make this junction more streamlined, safer and more efficient.”