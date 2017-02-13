facebook icon twitter icon
Delays as crash leaves Peugeot trapped between lorry and kerb

Drivers faced delays on a busy main road today after a crash between a car and a lorry.

The aftermath of the crash on the junction of Ogley Road and High Street in Brownhills. Photo: Sarah Louise Harvey

The silver Peugeot 206 ended up stuck between the HGV and the kerb after the smash happened at around 1.40pm.

Both the lorry and the car were left on Ogley Road at the junction with High Street until the vehicles were recovered at around 3pm.

Traffic was backed up along Brownhills High Street as a result of the incident. Photos: Sarah Louise Harvey

There were long delays along the High Street and Ogley Road, which links Brownhills and Burntwood, as a result.

Fire crews from Bloxwich and Aldridge fire stations attended but did not need to cut either of the drivers free.

Nobody was injured but disruption continued for nearly two hours while the incident was cleared.

