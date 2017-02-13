Delays as crash leaves Peugeot trapped between lorry and kerb

Drivers faced delays on a busy main road today after a crash between a car and a lorry.

The silver Peugeot 206 ended up stuck between the HGV and the kerb after the smash happened at around 1.40pm.

Both the lorry and the car were left on Ogley Road at the junction with High Street until the vehicles were recovered at around 3pm.

There were long delays along the High Street and Ogley Road, which links Brownhills and Burntwood, as a result.

Fire crews from Bloxwich and Aldridge fire stations attended but did not need to cut either of the drivers free.

Nobody was injured but disruption continued for nearly two hours while the incident was cleared.