Sandwich shop forced to pay £3,600 over dirt and grease

A takeaway with grease-stained walls and equipment has been fined more than £3,500 for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations.

Bosses at M-unch on Walsall Road, Great Wyrley, which provides hot and cold takeaway sandwiches, were warned several times by inspectors that the firm faced prosecution if the cleanliness of its cooking areas and utensils failed to improve.

The owners have now been taken to court, where they admitted three breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations. As a result they have had to pay £3,658.72, including costs.

The investigation began when food safety officers from South Staffordshire Council visited M-unch in November 2015 and found unacceptable conditions.

These included heavily greased stained walls, ceiling and floor areas and cooking equipment which was also encrusted with grease.

The food safety inspectors also found other equipment which was poorly maintained, in the form of dirty chopping boards, unclean fridges, and a lack of suitable ventilation to remove grease and cooking fumes from the premises.

Repeated warnings were given to the food business to improve the standard of cleaning and hygiene practices and three hygiene improvement notices were served on the owners to secure improvements within a specified time period.

After the business owners failed to meet the deadlines for making substantial improvements, they pleaded guilty to the charges at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under- Lyme

The hearing took place on January 30.

Councillor Roger Lees, deputy leader and cabinet member for public health protection services, said: “South Staffordshire Council is committed to ensuring consumers are not put at risk and we will not hesitate to take formal action through the courts and prosecute businesses that do not comply with food hygiene legislation.

"Unhygienic conditions and poor practices will not be tolerated and we work with local businesses to ensure food businesses in the district are clean.”