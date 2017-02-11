Minister agrees to look at Walsall swan safety with MP Wendy Morton

A Walsall MP has secured a meeting with a transport minister over introducing safety measures at Stubbers Green to reduce the risk of swan deaths.

There was a public outcry last summer when a driver was witnessed running over four cygnets crossing the road near the beauty spot.

More than 4,500 people have since signed a petition calling for speed humps in the area.

The campaigners claim that people ignore the 20mph speed limit, as well as the rumble strips.

New measures have now moved a step closer thanks to lobbying from Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge Brownhills.

She said: “After a series of incidents at Stubbers Green last summer resulting in the death of some of our local well-loved wildlife I have secured a meeting with Transport minister Andrew Jones MP.

"The minister has agreed to meet with me and those residents who have been in contact to see at first hand the danger posed to wildlife and the issue of vehicle safety in our area.”