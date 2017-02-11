Ikea Wednesbury plans car park expansion

Furniture giant Ikea has lodged plans to increase car parking spaces at its Black Country store by nearly a fifth.

The Swedish firm wants to open up land at its site in Park Lane, Wednesbury to create a new 172-space car park.

Currently the store has a 1,027-space car park – but developers insist it will not mean any more visitors.

The company concedes the number of spaces for motorists is currently ‘inadequate’ and that the roads nearby are often clogged by traffic most weekends and bank holidays as people struggle to get to the warehouse.

It wants to build the new car park, which would increase its parking spaces by 17 per cent, on land next to its home delivery warehouse. The lane is currently empty and cleared.

A new access road would be built to link the existing customer car park to divert traffic around Ikea’s home delivery area.

In planning documents, the applicant states: “The proposals will enable the store to provide an adequate level of car parking to meet operational needs and reduce congestion on the surrounding highway network.

“The purpose is to improve the flow of traffic to, from and around the car park and to improve the shopping experience for existing customers.”

Just one person said they were opposed to the plans when the company consulted residents – but no reason for the opposition was given.

Walsall Council planning chiefs will decide on the application at a later date.