Hundreds of drivers caught by new Wolverhampton bus lane camera

More than 440 warnings and 250 fines have been issued since a new bus lane camera went live in Wolverhampton city centre.

Since the Darlington Street camera went live on January 9, 447 warnings have been sent out as well as 251 penalty notices.

For the first two weeks drivers were allowed a grace period, meaning they were sent warning letters rather than fines.

In the two weeks since, the city council has started issuing fines and the number of people using the lane illegally has dropped dramatically.

Restrictions at Darlington Street last 24 hours and each penalty notice carries a fine of £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Councillor Roger Lawrence, who represents St Peter’s, had no sympathy for those caught. He said: “If people didn’t drive in bus lanes, they wouldn’t get caught would they?”

Councillor Tersaim Singh, who also represents St Peter’s, added: “People who get caught by the camera only have themselves to blame. There are warning signs there that it’s a bus lane already. You do see a lot of people flouting it so I expect quite a few will get caught.”

“If I did it I would get caught. People need to pay attention and not use the bus lane. As long as you follow the rules of the road, you have nothing to worry about.”

The decision to install the cameras was made at a full council meeting in December.

Two more new bus lane cameras have been delayed. One in Wednesfield High Street has been postponed because the council is waiting for a specialist camera to arrive, while another in Hall Street, Bilston, has been held up due to the challenge of installing signs while traffic runs through the bus station.

When they are put up, the additions will bring the number of bus lane cameras in the city up to 12.

Bilston East councillor Stephen Simkins said he hadn’t seen any drivers flouting the law and driving in the bus lane in Hall Street in his ward.

He was also worried about the cost of installing the cameras, but felt that if it stopped people breaking the law, it could be a positive move.

Bhupinder Gakhal, who represents Wednesfield South, said the camera for Wedenesfield High Street came off the back of complaints from residents. H

e said a community speed watch had been carried out, and welcomed the installation of the camera.

Cameras are already at Pipers Row, Market Street, Stafford Street, Willenhall Road, Stafford Street, Wolverhampton Road, Wednesfield Road and Cleveland Street.

Between June 2015 and June last year, the city council issued a total of 71,156 penalty charge notices and raked in £4 million in bus lane fines.