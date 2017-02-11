Bollards go up in Sandwell to stop travellers

Bollards have gone up at parks and public spaces across Sandwell in a bid to tackle the borough’s long-running problem with travellers.

Hundreds of concrete and wooden bollards have sprung up around parks in recent weeks as part of Sandwell Council’s tough stance on travellers, with more work to protect green spaces planned.

The borough’s towns have been blighted by travellers over the last 12 months, with dozens of camps set up, and it is hoped the barriers will stop travellers from getting onto open land.

Some of the borough’s major parks, including Victoria Park in Smethwick, Tividale Park and Warley Woods have been protected.

It is the latest part of the authority’s plans to rid the borough of illegal encampments.

Last month, new laws were passed to allow council bosses to act immediately when caravans show up.

Efforts to move the travellers on as soon as possible had previously been frustrated by legal proceedings and discussions with police.

Council leader Steve Eling said: “It’s a pity we have had to resort to this. The money could have been better spent elsewhere.

“But in order to protect our parks and open spaces we have had to take these measures.

“It is our duty to do that. Residents expect us to protect parks. It annoys people when they come and inflict criminal damage and leave masses of rubbish behind.”

A raft of parks and spaces have had barriers put up. They include West Smethwick Park where 80 wooden bollards and a concrete blocker have been installed, and land at Brandon Way and Balls Hill, West Bromwich, where more than 300 wooden bollards have gone up between the two sites.

Council chiefs said they would continue to monitor other parks and spaces to see if protective barriers are needed anywhere else. Numerous traveller camps have appeared across the borough over the last year.