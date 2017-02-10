The Hawthorns pub in Blackheath to be auctioned off

Popular sports pub The Hawthorns, regularly filled with Baggies fans on match days, has been put on the market.

The pub, in Blackheath, was popular with fans on their way to watch home matches.

It is going up for auction with SDL Bigwood at the end of the month.

The pub has also played host to regular appearances from some of the biggest local names in sport including darts player Jamie Hughes who is appearing at the pub tonight.

Landlady Kerry Poole said: “It’s with a sad heart that we’re leaving the pub as it’s being sold off.

“We absolutely love it here and don’t want it to go but we don’t have much choice.

"We’ve really enjoyed the time spent here and all the new people we meet but it’s time for us to move on.”

The 36-year-old added: “All of our customers want it to stay as a pub if it is sold on because we do have quite a lot of regulars.”

Ward councillor Danny Millard said it would be sad to see his local pub go.

He said: “The pub is quite popular but unfortunately trade seems to have slowed down.

"Obviously the building does need to be used as it’s in a nice location but it depends on who buys it and what they want to do with it. I’d like it to stay as a pub.”

The pub is owned by Enterprise Inns. The auction is on February 23 at Aston Villa FC.