Number of speeding M6 Toll drivers quadruples in two years

Speeding on the M6 Toll has nearly quadrupled in the last two years, new figures show.

Staffordshire Police caught 295 drivers in 2015, compared to just 76 in 2013.

A total of 116 drivers were caught speeding on the toll road in the first half of last year, with 149 caught in 2014. In total 636 drivers have been caught on the road since 2013.

Despite the rapid increase, Staffordshire Police, whose force area includes the M6 Toll, said it had ‘no evidence to suggest’ the toll was being purposefully targeted.

A spokesman said: “It’s impossible to say if this stretch of road is targeted any more than any other stretch of motorway. ”

Asked about the outcomes for the 636 drivers snared, the spokesman added: “Each speeding incident is different and so we are unable to confirm if a standard fine or speed awareness course was offered .”

According to the figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, no driver was caught doing more than 100mph. The figures provided by the police also detail the number of crimes committed on the M-way (excluding speeding offences) and the number of drivers caught going the wrong way.

In 2013 eight crimes were recorded on the motorway, compared to 19 in 2014 and 21 in 2015. Up to June 30 last year, 10 crimes had been recorded.

The number of incidents of motorists driving in the wrong direction, on the wrong side of the road, or caught reversing or turning around on the toll road is minimal, according to the figures.

None in 2013 or 2015 with one caught in 2014 and the first half of 2016.

A spokesman for Midland Expressway, which owns the M6 toll , said: “The M6 Toll is regulated and policed just like any other motorway in the Midlands area.”