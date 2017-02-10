Landmark npower building to be turned into flats

It was once an npower office building – but now this landmark site in the Black Country is being converted into apartments.

The building on High Street in Kingswinford has stood empty since it closed in 2013. More than 200 people were employed at the site.

But now the office block is being transformed into 66 apartments, with work expected to be completed by May.

Mandale Apartments are behind the transformation which includes 42 one-bedroom flats and 24 two-bedroom flats.

Prices range from £83,000 for the one-bed flat to £107,000 for the two-bed.

The car park, which has 104 spaces, will be left in place to be used by the occupants of the new flats.

Kingswinford councillor Dave Tyler has welcomed the plans.

He said: “The homes are much better than leaving the building empty and therefore being at risk to vandalism and arson.

“A lot of buildings in the borough which are left empty for a length of time tend to end up vandalised – fortunately this building never got to that point.”