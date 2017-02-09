Woman dies after being hit by train leading to delays on Midlands railways

A woman has died after being hit by a train leading to delays on rail services in the Midlands.

The woman was hit at Barnt Green Railway Station, in Barnt Greem, near Bromsgrove, at around 6.55am today.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics arrived but nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: “Early indications suggest the incident was a tragic accident.

“As normal in an incident of this nature, a full investigation will be carried out by British Transport Police to determine exactly what happened.”

Train operator London Midland said services to Lichfield Trent Valley and Lichfield City stations were affected.

Passengers were able to catch buses between the stations while services were delayed, cancelled or altered.

Delays of up to 30 minutes were expected on services up until midday.