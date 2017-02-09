Great Barr crash: Teenager will face trial over death of Charlie Heywood

A teenager charged with causing the death of another young man from Great Barr by careless driving will face trial on September 12.

Charlie Heywood was killed when he was struck by a blue Mercedes A180 while walking along the A34 Birmingham Road, Great Barr, in the early hours of June 5.

James Wilson, of Chudleigh Grove, Great Barr, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

He has indicated he will deny the charge of causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit to drive through drugs.

The 19-year-old was unconditionally bailed until his next appearance on June 12.

Mr Heywood, who was also 19, of Morjan Drive, was described by his devastated family as ‘endlessly kind’.