Tributes paid to Great Barr man killed in M6 crash

Tributes have been paid to a man from Great Barr who was killed in a crash on the M6.

Gary Walden, aged 56, of Birkenshaw Road, died when the grey Mini Cooper he was travelling left the motorway and crashed into a tree on Saturday.

Today his family paid tribute, saying: "As a family it is with great sadness that we have to announce the tragic loss of Gary Walden age 56.

"He was involved in a tragic car accident on M6 on Saturday 4th February."

Mr Walden was travelling southbound in north Warwickshire when the smash happened at around 11.20am and Warwickshire Police is still appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 131 of February 4.