Sandwell Council shuts door on Syrian refugees

Sandwell Council has refused to sign up to a government scheme that would see Syrian refugees settle in the borough.

Families fleeing their war-torn homeland have been given refuge across the UK, with local authorities asked to take part in the Government’s Syrian Resettlement Programme.

Syrians have been allowed to live elsewhere in the Black Country but Sandwell Council leader, Steve Eling, said the borough already takes more than its fair share of refugees from other parts of the world.

He said: “We have had a fairly disproportionate amount of refugees placed in Sandwell by the Government.

“This council took the position we wouldn’t consider participating unless the Government fairly disperses refugees and asylum seekers.

“Sometimes we have around 900 at a time when places like Solihull have none. There are also all these Tory areas that take none.

“It is nothing to do with the people of Syria, it is to do with unfair treatment. I would love to take our fair share (of Syrians) but it means other places taking their fair share as well.

“The Government has got to get a grip with this.”

Staffordshire has accepted 51 refugees from Syria.

Walsall Council has agreed to take in 20 refugees up to May, and in Wolverhampton 100 will be bought in by 2020.

In Dudley, two families arrived in June last year, with the council agreeing to take in 20 over the next five years.

Teresa Clements, from the Brushstrokes Community Project, which works with asylum seekers in Sandwell, said other parts of the country needed to do more.

She said: “The resettlement of asylum seekers is a very big undertaking and does need to be resourcing.

“Other parts of the country could do more.”