Rachael Heyhoe Flint funeral: Hundreds gather to pay final farewell to Wolves and England cricket legend

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Wolverhampton to bid farewell to former England women's cricket captain and Wolves vice-president Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

The city was brought to a standstill as the funeral procession made its way past Molineux before arriving at St Peter's Church.

Dignitaries from across the sporting world, entertainment and broadcasting were among those to attend the service held this afternoon.

It was the biggest public outpouring of grief since the funeral of the 77-year-old's dear friend Sir Jack Hayward two years ago.

Wolves legends Steve Bull and Ron Flowers were among high profile names to arrive at the funeral.

They were joined by ex-Wolves player Don Goodman as well as manager Paul Lambert, current players, and former owner Steve Morgan and ex-chief executive Jez Moxey.

Broadcasters Angela Rippon and Judith Chalmers were among the speakers along with Wolves long-serving club secretary Richard Skirrow.

Wolverhampton television presenter Suzi Perry and Olympic champion athlete Denis Lewis also attended.

The cortège left Rachael's beloved Molineux promptly at 1.30pm and made its way up Waterloo Road, across the ring road, before turning left into Darlington Street and onto Queen Square towards St Peter’s.

Despite the February drizzle, Wolves fans lined the streets as the hearse and accompanying limousines made its short journey.

St Peter's was packed with friends and family, as well as 40 Wolves fans who had received tickets through a ballot.

Outside the thanksgiving service was relayed on speakers outside the Civic Centre.

Gentle applause greeted the cortège as it arrived outside.