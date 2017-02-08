People trafficking investigation: Hope after a life of abuse and slavery

Ardita lived in Albania with her daughter and abusive husband who would beat her.

She thought she had found refuge after one night meeting a seemingly kind man at a party who offered her help when she told of her troubled domestic life.

But ultimately Ardita* would fall from one nightmare to another.

The man took her to his flat promising to look after her but instead he plied her with alcohol and drugs preventing her from leaving.

Before long other men were brought round to sleep with her.

Upon sobering up Ardita pleaded with the man, whom she thought was her boyfriend, that she did not want to be prostituted any more, but the helpless mother was told her daughter would be killed if she failed to comply.

Woman caught up in a downward spiral Megi* was brought up in a strict Muslim family living and working in Albania. Things became complicated when she started going out with a non-Muslim man of whom her family did not approve. So she left for France intending to get married to her fiancé before moving back to Albania. But from there her life would descend into a downward spiral. The couple travelled across Europe with a group of fellow natives but when they arrived in Belgium Megi somehow got separated from her boyfriend. Circling like sharks the people she was with took advantage of her isolation and vulnerability forcing her to work as a prostitute. That would continue for a further three months when she was taken to France. Megi was eventually smuggled into the UK on the back of a lorry with several other women. Initially she was placed in a house in London with three other women where two men would constantly keep watch. On a daily basis men arrived paying her captors to have sex with her and the other girls. She was forced to move around the UK to work unpaid as a prostitute. But one day, on one of those sinister expeditions, Megi and another woman managed to escape and flag down a policeman. After they explained their predicament the office informed them they were somewhere in the West Midlands. From there Megi was referred to The Salvation Army and housed in a safehouse run by subcontractor City Hearts. She was ill, highly traumatised – and pregnant. Whilst in there care Megi received legal advice, counselling and healthcare. During her time at the safehouse she also gave birth to her daughter. Megi is now a volunteer for City Hearts hoping to study social care at college. She also befriends fellow Albanian women who have gone through similar traumas and are themselves pregnant.

Some nights she would have to sleep with up to five men. Fearing she would bring shame upon her family if they found out, Ardita managed to flee to Italy with the help of a supposed friend, before being moved to the UK where she was told she would be found a good job.

But it soon emerged that she had escaped one hell only to find herself in another one. Ardita was placed in a house full of women where men came around to sleep with them.

At first she refused to do the same but she was beaten into submission and starved for days.

Her female housekeeper even burned her with a cigarette because of her disobedience.

Inevitably, she descended back into a life of sexual slavery. It lasted for four months until one day she swiped the key from the sleeping housekeeper and escaped.

At that point Ardita just kept running. She travelled as far away from her captors as she thought possible.

Eventually someone saw her distressed while she was on the streets and took her to the Home Office.

From there she was referred to The Salvation Army and taken to a safe house in the West Midlands. Finally she could stop running.

Since then the charity has set her up with counselling, lessons to speak English, registered her with a GP and dentist, as well as help her get clothes.

Ardita has now, at the age of 41, begun to believe in the sincerity of the support on offer and can see a light at the end of the tunnel.

One day she wants to become a nurse. Police are still investigating her case.

*Names have been changed.