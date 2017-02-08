Friends raise cash to help Sean Williams' family after youngster's crash death

Dozens of people have gathered to help raise money for the family of a 13-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car.

Sean Williams, from Bushbury, was hit by the car in an accident at the junction of March End Road and Lakefield Road on December 29 last year and died in hospital.

Now, friends of his family have rallied together and organised a special darts memorial cup event to raise money for Sean’s family.

It took place at the ECC Club, based on Showell Road in the city on Saturday and included a disco, raffle and auction.

A friendly chicken mascot also attended, with barmaid at the ECC club, Rosie Slade, aged 18, donning the costume to entertain the children.

One of the organisers of the darts, Greg Parkes, aged 38, from Fordhouses said: “We’ve had a lot of businesses donate to help Sean’s family.

"Wolverhampton Wanderers have also given us two tickets to a match, two tickets to the museum and a bear, as well as a signed football.

“Shimla Balti based on Stafford Road has given us £30 food vouchers and others have given us £50 and £100 vouchers. Everyone has been very generous and the ECC gave us the room for free.”

The winner of the darts cup was Simon New, of Bushbury, who received £50 and Greg Parkes who received £30.

Competitor Gary Yeomans, aged 21, is a painter and decorator from Finchfield.

He said: “I’m not the best at darts but I have a go. I heard what happened to Sean and I thought I’ve got to help in any way that I can.”

The darts cup follows a recent fundraising football match for Sean’s family that was held last month at the home of Wednesfield FC in Amos Lane.

The match raised more than £900 and will go towards Sean’s funeral which was taking place today.

Organiser and mother of two, Jenny New, aged 30 from Bushbury is a cleaner.

She said: “We raised so much in the football match for the funeral. Now, all the money raised will go towards Sean’s headstone.

“My son, Callum, who is 12, used to play football with Sean. I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news. We just want to make sure he gets the best send off possible.

“The community has really come together and shown their support and I know Sean’s family are incredibly grateful.”

Following his death, Sean’s parents, Elaine and Andrew, released a heartfelt tribute to their ‘amazing, loving little boy’, saying: “To all family and friends, thank you for your support.

“This is the picture we would like you all to remember of our baby boy. Anyone who knew Sean would know he was an amazing, intelligent, polite, loving little boy.

“He will be truly missed by us, his mom, dad and family and friends.”

The driver of the car involved was taken to hospital and treated for shock. He is continuing to assist police.

Last month, a ‘key witness’ to the Christmas road death also came forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “The witness we were appealing for has come forward and inquiries are on-going.”