20mph speed limit heading to major Black Country road

The speed limit on a main road in the Black Country will be reduced to 20mph for three weeks.

Tipton Road, which runs past Dudley Archives and The Black Country Living Museum, will have the restriction in place on both carriageways from February 24 to March 17.

The speed limit will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays for resurfacing work to be carried out.

The move has led to fears over traffic delays, with ongoing work on the A4123 Birmingham New Road already causing delays.

Councillor Margaret Aston, who represents the Castle and Priory Ward, said: “It will be the worse during school time.

“There is a lot of traffic down that road and the awkward bit will be during the school rush hour. It could cause trouble with the ongoing Birmingham New Road works too.”

The £1.5 million Birmingham New Road scheme, which is aimed at reducing congestion, sees restrictions in place throughout the day, with a 24-hour closure in force on Shaw Road until the end of March.

Councillor Hilary Bills, cabinet member for environmental services, said the council was aiming for minimum disruption.

She said: “This is part of our three-year plan to resurface major roads and we are currently slowly working through these.

“Right across the borough we are doing this, which was part of a bid given to us from the Government.

“I am aware that there are ongoing works nearby but we will be trying very hard not to cause any trouble but if we are doing a main road then people need to be aware that there may be disruption.”

Tipton Road runs from the Castle Gate Island across the key Birmingham New Road junction and into Dudley Road.