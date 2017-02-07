Tributes paid as man dies after being hit by car

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after he was hit by a car in the Black Country.

The man, who has not yet been named, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on New Street in the Hill Top area of West Bromwich on Sunday.

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene of the crash, including one which stated ‘Neil, you will be sadly missed, love you loads’.

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer, and a doctor were sent to the scene at 11.25pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When ambulance staff arrived it was clear that the pedestrian had suffered very serious injuries.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that it would not be possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene. The man driving the car was upset but unhurt.”

Nearby residents spoke of their shock after hearing the news.

Christine Davies, aged 41, said: “This is always quite a busy road but it's horrible to hear that someone has been killed just minutes away from our doorstep.

“We’re not entirely sure what happened as we were in bed but one of our neighbours told us the news.”

Tom Nicklin, aged 27, said: “Sadly, another life has been lost not far away from our home and our thoughts are with their family.

“I think cars need to slow down round here as pedestrians could be on the road at any moment. I’m going to urge my kids to be extremely safe around here from now on.”

Lara Cummins, aged 31, said: “I overheard from neighbours that a man was crossing the road but was knocked down by a car which is awful.”