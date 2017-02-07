PUBLISHED: February 7, 2017 11:02 am Sinkhole the size of a desk opens in Walsall road

A sink hole as wide as a desk opened up in a Walsall road.

The hole, which measured 1.5m (5ft) wide and 2m (6.6ft) deep, was reported on Stanhope Way in Pheasey yesterday.

It is not known what has caused it. A council spokeswoman said: “To protect the safety of the travelling public, Walsall Council has arranged for the area to be cordoned off.

"The hole is in the centre of the carriageway so, while it doesn’t appear to be a threat to any surrounding building, it means that we have to close the road until it can be fully investigated and repaired. A diversion is in place.”