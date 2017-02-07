Rachael Heyhoe Flint funeral: 50 Wolves fans to receive ballot tickets ahead of Wednesday's service

Fifty Wolves fans will receive tickets through a ballot for the service of thanksgiving for Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

The service will take place at St Peter’s Church tomorrow at 2pm. Audio from the service will be played in the square outside the Civic Centre.

Following the invite to guests, the club last night revealed it was providing 50 tickets through the ballot. The club is urging fans to gather outside Molineux and on the route of the funeral cortege.

Baroness Heyhoe Flint, Wolves vice-president and former England cricketer, died from cancer, aged 77.