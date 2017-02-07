Man who died five days after crash is named

A man who died after being hit by a car near Cannock has been named.

Paul Anthony Felton died on January 28 - five days after he was hit by a silver Hyundai Coupe in his home town of Hednesford.

Mr Felton was put in intensive care at Royal Stoke University Hospital after the crash on Belt Road on January 23, but the 60-year-old from Wilcox Avenue died later that week.

Mr Felton died in the presence of his family, who are now being supported by specialist officers from Staffordshire Police.

He was hit by the car while walking along Belt Road near to The Bridge Pub and the Cannock Road roundabout at around 7.10am.

The force is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 60 of January 23.