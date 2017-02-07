From Wimbledon to Wolverhampton: Firm chosen for rail station overhaul

The firm that fitted the iconic sliding roof on Wimbledon’s Centre Court has been chosen to work on the transformation of Wolverhampton’s multi-million pound railway station.

Plans to demolish the existing station building and replace it with a new one were approved in November.

UK construction group Galliford Try has now been appointed by Wolverhampton Interchange Partnership, which is in charge of the development.

The company is now undertaking pre-construction services on this phase of the £132 million scheme.

Wolverhampton council cabinet member for city economy, councillor John Reynolds, said: “2017 is set to be a big year for the Interchange project.

“Enabling works are starting on the railway station building and the people of Wolverhampton can look forward to seeing the emergence of a station befitting of their city.

“There is £3.7 billion of investment currently on site, or in the pipeline across Wolverhampton.

“As part of this regeneration it is crucial visitors to our city get the best first impression possible and their travel experience is enhanced – this new state-of-the-art station will deliver that.”

The new station building is expected to be completed in early 2019 and will benefit from an enhanced Birmingham New Street-style ticket office, larger passenger concourse, ticket barriers, improved retail and café facilities, increased taxi rank provision and a more efficient passenger drop off/pick up arrangement.

Simon Courtney, area director of Galliford Try, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as preferred contractor on this significant regeneration project for Wolverhampton.

“We look forward to successfully working with our client and wider stakeholders to provide the local community with an enhanced new station and improved facilities.”