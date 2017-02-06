Sex slaves investigation: It feels dirty and wrong – a business transaction
“Thirty minutes, 45 minutes?” Her words hung in the cigarette-stinking air of a dark upstairs room.
Her naked body was more vulnerable than a baby’s – skinny, tired, used.
I paused in thought, struck by how uncomfortable I felt, before quietly, ashamedly, muttering ‘15 minutes’.
Her hand immediately came out, ‘40 pounds’ she said in a strong eastern European accent.
This was now a transaction.
From this minute onwards I was paying for her company, her services, and whatever else I needed.
On her online escort profile, Eva (undoubtedly a fake name) claims to be single and have a big appetite for male company and fun.
But this, somehow, does not feel like fun. It feels dirty and wrong.
It all began with the arranging of my visit. I called the number advertised on her online profile. A foreign-sounding female voice answered.
I asked to see her, she replied ‘yes’ and I simply fixed a date and time.
She texted me the name of a road in Wolverhampton and a postcode. Then, when I asked the road number, she replied ‘when you are here, I give you’. It is a long, windy residential street. It took five minutes to get to the house, a terraced town house – just your normal family home from the outside.
Eva was in a stained bathrobe and wearing pink slippers. She tentatively kissed me on the cheek as I entered.
Opening the first door on the left-hand side we were soon in a near-empty wooden-floored front lounge. All that was inside was an old TV and a step machine and some clothes scattered about.
In a bedroom upstairs the light was on, but it was dark. A double bed dominated the room in the centre. An ashtray was on the white carpeted floor with a recently stubbed out rolled up cigarette, smoke still came up from it.
Eva, with long blonde hair and high cheek bones, turned round to close the door.
She then slipped her bathrobe off, casually, before placing it on a pile of clothes at the end of the bed.
She asked how long I wanted.
This was it. This was how it worked. But my journey into the unknown had just begun. I was about to find out more about Eva, her struggles and her insecurities.
