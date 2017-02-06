Connor Goldson: Wolverhampton-born footballer facing heart defect scare

The career of Wolverhampton-born footballer Connor Goldson has been thrown into doubt after he became the latest sportsman to be affected by a suspected heart defect.

The 24-year-old, who now plays for Brighton after switching from Shrewsbury Town, has been withdrawn from action after routine screening identified what the club termed “a possible risk factor”.

He will undergo an operation and will not play again this season as the problem is assessed.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: “This is a significant blow for Connor, and also the club, but having taken further medical advice the best course of action is for him to have preventative surgery.”

Brighton signed Goldson from Shrewsbury in 2015 and he has made 37 first-team appearances for the club.

He scored two goals last season, against Birmingham and QPR.

The defender, who was Town’s longest-serving player, made 120 appearances for the Shrews.

The home-grown centre back enjoyed two promotions with Shrewsbury to League One.

He was also voted the club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for League Two.

Shrews’ physio Chris Skitt was among former colleagues wishing him well, tweeting: “I’m with you every step of the way”.

There have been a number of high profile heart scares among sportsmen in recent years.

Former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba was forced to retire from football after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in an FA Cup tie against Tottenham in March 2012.

In cricket, England batsman James Taylor retired last year aged 26 due to a heart condition.

He played for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League before forging his first class career with Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire and becoming an England regular.