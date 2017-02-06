Body found in M6 search for missing driver

A body has been found in the search for a missing man three weeks after a crash on the M6.

Zahid Mirza's car is believed to have crashed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 4A and 5 near Coleshill, on January 15.

West Midlands Police officers arrived and found the vehicle was abandoned.

They visited the family of the 40-year-old from Chelmsley Wood who said he had not been seen by his family since that date.

Following two days of intensive searching by specialist search officers, a body was discovered in an inaccessible area of waste ground adjacent to the motorway.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from Force CID, said: “At the time of the collision in January, a search was made of the immediate area, but there was no trace of the driver.

"Following enquiries, we discovered that Mr Mirza’s family have had no contact with him since then, so specialist officers have been in the area over the past two days carrying out searches.

"Yesterday evening the search team discovered the body of a man in an inaccessible area of waste ground.

"The body has not been formally identified but family liaison officers have notified Mr Mirza’s family and are supporting them.

"We remain keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have information about the collision and ask they call us on 101."

A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

The force’s professional standards department is referring the matter to the IPCC as a matter of course in these circumstances.