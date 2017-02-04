M6 search under way for missing driver after car crashed

Police are searching an area off the M6 after a driver crashed his car through the barrier and never returned home.

The car was abandoned following the smash on the southbound carriageway between junction 4A, for the M42, and junction 5, for Castle Bromwich, on January 15

Police later discovered that the driver, Zahid Mirza from Chelmsley Wood, has not been seen by his family since that date.

Now officers are concerned that he may have come to harm and searches are being carried out at the scene to help them trace him.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from Force CID, said: “At the time of the collision a search was made of the immediate area, but there was no trace of the driver. We have now learned that Mr Mirza’s family have had no contact with him since then, so we are very concerned for his safety."

Anyone who has seen Mr Mirza since January 15 is asked to call police on 101.

Mr Mirza, aged 40, is described as Asian, 5ft 9ins tall, with a stocky build, short dark hair and wears glasses.