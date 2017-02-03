Wolverhampton Magazine's wedding show announced for March 12

Wolverhampton Magazine will again host its annual spring wedding show – so all brides should pencil March 12 in their diary.

The show will be returning to The Mount Hotel in Tettenhall where the first popular event was staged.

The landmark venue has a fascinating history and its elegant Great Hall, where exhibitors will be located, is also popular for couples to hold their dream wedding in.

Wolverhampton Magazine’s wedding fair will take place between 11am and 3pm and is free to attend with ample free parking.

Already, wedding specialists covering all aspects of planning the big day have signed up to attend.

Anyone interested in exhibiting at the wedding fair can contact Deana Jones on 01902 319693 or email deana.jones@expressandstar.co.uk

Or call Leah Edmunds on 01902 319619 or email leah.edmunds@expressandstar.co.uk

