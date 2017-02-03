Search begins for 2017 Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year

The search is on for the Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year.

Rotary clubs from across the city have joined forces to recognise the achievements of young people who have gone that extra mile.

Roger Timbrell, chairman of the organising committee, said: “The standard of entries we have received during the last three years has been very high and we expect more of the same.

“Plenty of young people from across the city do so many good things, but often they are not celebrated.

"We are looking for members of the public to nominate young people they think should be recognised.”

The award is now in its fourth year and is open to people aged 14 to 19 on August 31, who live, work or study within the city boundaries.

The winner will receive a trophy, a cheque for £100 and a further cheque for £500 payable to his or her nominated charity or community group. Two runners-up will each receive a trophy and a cheque for £50.

Last year’s winner was Wolverhampton Girls’ High School student Emma Curran. She is an elected member of the UK Youth Parliament and a development officer for the Wolverhampton Youth Zone.

The judging panel includes the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Barry Findlay, is a member of the judging panel along with said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ to be involved in an award that celebrates ‘the positive role’ of young people and volunteeringin the community.

Mr Findlay is part of the judging panel, alongsidewhich also includes University of Wolverhampton professor Sir Geoff Hampton and representatives from sponsors Waitrose and the Express & Star.

The award is dedicated to the memory of Tom Warren, a former president of the Rotary Club of Wolverhampton and the city’s education chief director of education for 25 years.

For details about the award, plus entry forms, visit www.wolverhamptonyoungcitizen.org.uk

Nomination forms are also available from the Civic Centre and Waitrose on Penn Road. The closing date for entries is May 31.